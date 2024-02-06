JPR: CPU industry has fully recovered from recession, AMD and Intel are booming again

Jon Peddie Research reports that CPU shipments are exceeding the level during the pandemic era, mobile CPUs are in massive demand.

CPU shipments from AMD and Intel reached 66 million units in Q4 2023, up 7% quarter-to-quarter and 22% year-over-year, according to the latest JPR report.

CPU shipments of desktop and laptop chips quarterly (source: JPR)

Jon Peddie Research's new report also states that integrated GPU shipments (CPUs with integrated graphics or APUs with integrated graphics) increased to 60 million units, an increase of 7% over the quarter, while year-over-year, the increase of iGPU shipments was increased by 18%. Over the next 5 years, JPR estimates the penetration of iGPUs in the PC segment will grow to 98%, up from 84% in Q4 2023.

Jon Peddie, president of JPR, said in the report: "Q4's increase in client CPU shipments from last quarter is positive news in what has been depressing news in general. The increase in upsetting news in the Middle East, combined with the ongoing war in Ukraine, the trade war with China, and the layoffs at many organizations, has been a torrent of bad news in spite of decreased inflation and increased GDP in the U.S. CPU shipments are showing continued gains and are a leading indicator".

iGPU shipments chips quarterly (source: JPR)

Another thing to note from JPR's new data is that notebook CPUs made up 63% of the CPUs shipped in Q4 2022, but that number is now 70%, showing mobile processors are out-shipping desktop processors. This is the reverse of the pandemic era, where desktop processor demand was stronger than notebook processors.

We should expect the laptop market to continue to expand, with all laptop manufacturers working on new laptop designs powered by AMD and Intel's latest mobile processors. We saw a huge flood of new laptops revealed at CES 2024 earlier this year, and that isn't going to stop over the coming years... so we should expect the laptop and desktop CPU shipment difference to grow in the years to come.