After a few years of decline, the global display market is set to grow in 2024

Global monitor shipments are set to reach up to 128 million units in 2024, a 2% increase over 2023, and a sign that the market is recovering.

According to a new market analysis and report from TrendForce, the global monitor and display market is on track to recover in 2024, with shipments projected to increase by around 2%. That's not exactly a high number, but it's welcome news after the hardware boom of 2020 and 2021, which saw shipments for brands like Dell, HP, and Lenovo decrease by 20%.

Global monitor shipments are set to grow in 2024, image credit: TrendForce.

Interestingly, even though global shipments were down, the gaming display sector has grown thanks to demand from China's gaming market. Companies like AOC and Philips recorded an increase in shipments in 2023. The report also notes that after Acer upgraded a number of its displays from 60 and 75 Hz to 100 Hz - the result was a 6.7% boost in shipments.

It seems that PC gaming monitors are in a great place, with companies like MSI and ASUS targeting ambitious growth of around 10% in 2024. That said, the report does indicate that Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, and BenQ have more conservative shipping goals - instead focusing on profitability and high-end products.

Switching gears to consumers - the sheer number of impressive OLED gaming displays on their way this year alone - will be enough to entice many gamers to upgrade their monitors.

Looking at raw numbers, 2023 shipments for monitors declined 7.3% to 125 million units - a figure below pre-pandemic levels. The 2% increase in global monitor shipments will see this figure rise to 128 million units - still slightly under pre-pandemic levels. The report is cautiously optimistic that this represents the beginning of a recovery for monitors.