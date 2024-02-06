Stormgate is a new RTS from ex-Warcraft 3 and StarCraft 2 devs, play the demo right now

The Steam Next Fest event is currently underway and there's a playable demo for Stormgate, the spiritual successor to Blizzard's StarCraft.

Blizzard's Warcraft and StarCraft games are legendary examples of brilliant RTS games, and if you're a fan of the genre, you probably want to keep an eye on Stormgate. It's a brand-new next-gen RTS game from a team of WarCraft III and StarCraft II veterans at Frost Giant Studios, who left Blizzard so they could continue to work on the genre they love.

Stormgate is a new RTS from ex-StarCraft II and Warcraft III developers, image credit: Frost Giant Studios.

You can now play a Stormgate demo as part of the Steam Next Fest event - which ends on February 12, 2024. The demo features DLSS 3 Frame Generation support for those rocking GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs. And the Stormgate Steam Next Fest Demo is also playable via the GeForce Now cloud gaming service.

With its sci-fi setting, it's more StarCraft than Warcraft, focusing on epic large-scale battles with armies, vehicles, and lots of firepower. Stormgate is still a work in progress, with an Early Access launch slated for mid-2024.

It's set to adopt a traditional RTS presentation, with a top-down view reminiscent of StarCraft. The vibrant art style is Blizzard-like, and the campaign will expand and grow over time. In addition to this, the game will include RTS staples like co-op versus AI on custom maps and 1v1 or 3v3 competitive multiplayer.

Stormgate is also being developed in Unreal Engine 5, so even though it's a crowdfunded indie title without the backing of a company like Activision, the visual fidelity is impressive.

Warcraft, StarCraft, Command & Conquer, Age of Empires, Total Annihilation, Supreme Commander, and many more. There was a time when the RTS or real-time strategy genre was big business in the world of PC gaming, but that time has come and gone. So, seeing Stormgate in action is great news for RTS fans.