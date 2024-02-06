AMD's Radeon RX 7900 XT price drops to $699 for the first time, cheaper than RTX 4070 Ti SUPER

It's only a single model so far but the SAPPHIRE PULSE Radeon RX 7900 XT 20GB for $699 is a great GPU deal, especially with the RTX 4070 Ti SUPER.

Ahead of the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER's launch in January 2024, AMD announced a "special promotional pricing program" that would see the price of the Radeon RX 7900 XT drop to $749 USD and lower for a limited time.

The SAPPHIRE PULSE Radeon RX 7900 XT 20GB is currently on sale for $699.99 via Newegg and Amazon, image credit: SAPPHIRE.

The Radeon RX 7900 XT originally launched in late 2022 with a $899 price tag, which at the time was viewed as a serious misstep when the Radeon RX 7900 XTX was only $100 more - and significantly more powerful. In time, the price slowly dropped to around $799 - in line with the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and its more powerful replacement, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER.

AMD's Radeon RX 7900 XT has always felt like a great GPU in search of the right price, and today it might just have found it - with the reference specced SAPPHIRE PULSE Radeon RX 7900 XT 20GB currently on sale for $699.99 via Newegg and Amazon.

With the arrival of the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER at $799, presenting a more powerful gaming option with better efficiency, and NVIDIA's RTX suite of technologies like DLSS, this new price point for the Radeon RX 7900 XT makes it an excellent and more affordable high-end gaming alternative. It might fall behind by a decent margin when it comes to ray-tracing, but for non-RT workloads, the Radeon RX 7900 XT is built for 4K gaming.

It'll be interesting to see if other MSRP models follow suit and if AMD makes these temporary price cuts permanent. It'll be strange to see the price go back up to $799 and higher for the Radeon RX 7900 XT - especially now that the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER is here.