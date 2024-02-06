AYANEO Pocket S is a flagship Android handheld with the Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 gaming platform

AYANEO's latest is a high-end flagship Android handheld powered by the new Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 Gaming Platform and its powerful Adreno A32 GPU.

The AYANEO Pocket S is the company's new high-end flagship Android handheld, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 gaming platform - the enthusiast gaming class chip from Qualcomm that boasts an Adreno A32 GPU twice as fast as the first generation. Throw in a 30% faster eight-core Kryo CPU, and you're looking at mobile tech powerful enough to support real-time ray tracing.

8

The new AYANEO Pocket S is powered by the Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 Gaming Platform, image credit: AYANEO.

VIEW GALLERY - 8 IMAGES

The AYANEO Pocket S is a sleek handheld with a 6" 1440p screen, borderless mirrored glass finish, and ultra-thin body of just 14mm. The specs here are impressive, with 490PPI pixel density, 100% sRGB coverage, and a peak brightness of 400 nits. A 'standard' model is also coming, with a 6" 2K display.

The Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 is backed up with up to 16GB of memory and up to 1TB of onboard storage. The good news for handheld gamers is that the Pocket S has been designed to deliver 15W of sustained performance, fully using the 1GHz boost clock speed on the GPU.

8

AYANEO Pocket S, image credit: AYANEO.

In addition to a Performance Boost Mode, the AYANEO Pocket S has a Balanced Gaming Mode and a battery life-focused Long Battery Life Gaming Mode.

The Pocket S visually looks like a high-end smartphone, albeit with RGB hall-sensing joysticks, hall triggers, and face buttons as part of the build. There's also haptic feedback and high-end vibration built into the handheld, which is not something you'd typically find on an Android smartphone.

8

AYANEO Pocket S, image credit: AYANEO.

AYANEO also states that the cooling in the Pocket S surpasses "traditional smartphones in terms of heat dissipation" thanks to its active cooling system, thermal plate, and "Fishbone" Biomimetic Design.

Android gaming devices are quite popular, offering affordable solutions for retro gaming and playing modern titles available on the Play Store or even firing up Xbox Game Pass Cloud Gaming. With the Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 gaming platform, the AYANEO Pocket S is shaping to be an impressive enthusiast-level Android gaming handheld. AYANEO is expecting to launch the new handheld in April 2024 - with the pre-launch Indiegogo page now live.

8

8

AYANEO Pocket S, image credit: AYANEO.