PowerColor RX 7900 XT Spectral White may tempt buyers away from NVIDIA's RTX 4070 Ti Super GPU

A new Spectral White edition is here - a popular model for the Radeon range - and the 7900 XT is getting increasingly competitive price-wise these days.

PowerColor has launched another Radeon graphics card in its line of Spectral White editions, this time an RX 7900 XT.

The new Hellhound Spectral White looks pretty smart to say the least (Image Credit: PowerColor)

You may recall that previous Spectral White editions have included the RX 7900 XTX flagship GPU, and the RX 7800 XT to boot.

The new model is the Radeon RX 7900 XT Hellhound Spectral White, and as ever it comes decked out in a smart white color that's becoming quite the trend for some PC enthusiasts (being well-suited to streamlined and sleek looking PC builds).

The Spectral White graphics card is white pretty much all over, in that the board, heatsink, fans, the works are all colored white. It looks pretty sharp, just like the other versions.

PowerColor notes that this RX 7900 XT comes with a bunch of benefits, including a high-quality PCB, a nifty cooling system (in terms of the fan design, and heat-pipe layout), and an anti-sag bracket.

The RX 7900 XT Hellhound Spectral White sports boost speeds of up to 2.5GHz, and its dimensions are 320 x 118.5 x 62mm (or it's slightly thicker with the anti-sag bracket, to the tune of 147mm). The recommended PSU is at least 750W.

PowerColor enthuses about those lightning-fast clock speeds (though remember, 2.5GHz is for 'boosty' workloads, so don't expect that all the time by any means), as well as an LED lighting system which is operated by a physical switch on the board. There are three settings: one for white LEDs, one for blue, and the third position turns off the lighting effects.

The previous Spectral White editions were generally well-received, and this new spin likely will be, too.

Pricing positivity

AMD's RX 7900 XT has been falling in price of late, and looking at Newegg in the US at the time of writing, you can grab one for as cheap (relatively speaking) as $720 (although that's using a promo code, which may not last all that long). That's a Sapphire model, but the standard PowerColor Hellhound is only $730 - though this Spectral White model will likely debut at a little bit more.

Still, for those looking for an alternative to NVIDIA's new RTX 4070 Ti Super, price-wise the 7900 XT is now looking excellent value - and it's not all that far off the RTX 4080 Super in some games, either. (That's putting ray tracing aside, of course, in both cases).

Competition is also keen between the RX 7800 XT - which has been very popular of late - and the new RTX 4070 Super, lower down the mid-range GPU territory. All of which is great news for consumers...