TEAMGROUP PD20M Magnetic External SSD connects and sticks to your smartphone

TEAMGROUP's latest external SSD is a light and thin storage solution that snaps onto mobile devices, including the latest Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.

TEAMGROUP's latest external storage solution is the new TEAMGROUP PD20M Magnetic External SSD, a thin and lightweight unit designed to be taken on the go with the ability to snap onto a mobile device. Weighing in at a featherweight 40 grams and a thickness of just 0.82 cm, it's a portable SSD that attaches to a smartphone.

TEAMGROUP PD20M Magnetic External SSD, image credit: TEAMGROUP.

And it's MagSafe-compatible, which is great to see - snap it on, and you're good to go. TEAMGROUP says it's "one of the lightest and thinnest MagSafe-related products on the market," easy to grip, and comfortable to hold.

The PD20M Magnetic External SSD includes a USB Type-C interface with TEAMGROUP confirming in the announcement that it's compatible with the latest Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max smartphones - with up to 10 Gbps transfer speeds.

There's no word yet on capacities, but odds are the TEAMGROUP PD20M Magnetic External SSDs will significantly boost your mobile device's storage capacity when they launch in March 2024. We're guessing up to 1TB of storage capacity or 2TB.

Although most smartphones and mobile devices back up data like images and video to the cloud, having an external SSD solution is perfect for traveling and when you're out and about and roaming. Being MagSafe means the TEAMGROUP PD20M Magnetic External SSD functions like a mobile charger that snaps onto your smartphone but in a much smaller size.

For many, the smartphone or mobile device doubles as a digital camera, so it's great to see TEAMGROUP create a solution like this.