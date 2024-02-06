Apex Legends: Breakout enables 120FPS for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S consoles

Apex Legends turns 5 years old, new Breakout season announced which enables 120FPS smooth gaming on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

Apex Legends launched in native next-gen form for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles back in 2022, offering 120Hz, but developer Respawn promised 120FPS was on the way... and now that day has finally come.

The new update for current-gen consoles in the Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X/S consoles unlocks 120FPS gaming on Apex Legends with its new Breakout season. This is huge news for Apex Legends players on current-gen consoles, as PC gamers have been enjoying 120FPS (and much, much more) since the game launched 5 years ago.

Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment explained the 120FPS update on its website: "Enable Performance Mode on current-gen consoles for 120Hz output to displays that support it! This new Video Settings option adjusts graphical settings, leveraging recent improvements in the Apex rendering engine to target up to 120 FPS gameplay".

Apex Legends design director Evan Nikolich said during a press conference last week: "We're going to bring 120-hertz performance modes to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PlayStation 5" and now it's here with Breakout.

Respawn wrapped up its post on the Apex Legends: Breakout update: "Breakout has so much to offer: Legend Upgrades, Ranked Reloaded, Performance Mode, Thunderdome in Mixtape, Tags, and more to come! We're celebrating 5 years of Apex Legends in a big way and what you read here with Breakout Rewards and the 5th Anniversary Collection Event is just a sample of the details to come. Stay tuned for a full breakdown of Breakout Rewards in our dedicated blog tomorrow, and more details on the 5th Anniversary Collection Event including the new Straight Shot LTM coming this Thursday, February 8, 2024. Cheers to five years and here's to many more!"

