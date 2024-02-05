ASUS included in Fortune's new 2024 World's Most Admired Companies, its 9th time on the list

ASUS announces its once again been included on Fortune's list of 2024 World's Most Admired Companies, its 9th time with this honor.

ASUS has just announced it's made Fortune's list of 2024 World's Most Admired Companies, which is the 9th time ASUS has received this honor.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The company was recognized for its extraordinary achievements in areas including global competitiveness, social responsibility, product service quality, and more. ASUS continues its technological innovation, maintaining its global leadership in areas like motherboards, computers, monitors, graphics cards, peripherals, routers, and more.

The company also has collaborations with strategic partners like AMD, Intel, NVIDIA and others, which has continued to strengthen its presence in gaming, commercial, and industrial markets. The new AI market has also been a huge push for ASUS, which has rapidly advanced its AI applications, integrating cloud services, efficient computing power, and big-data platforms, as well as expanding into diverse fields such as smart healthcare, smart transportation, smart manufacturing, smart education, smart cloud, and smart retail.

3

Jonney Shih, Chairman of ASUS, said in the press release issued by the company: "We are honored to be recognized by Fortune Magazine once again. The reputation we have achieved is testament to our Design Thinking approach and our commitment to leveraging collective wisdom to bring users seamless and joyful digital experiences".

ASUS added on its press release: "The list of the World's Most Admired Companies is created by Fortune, a US business magazine, and Korn Ferry, a global organizational consulting firm. Initially, 1,500 candidates are selected and the finalists are chosen according to industry categories. Senior executives, directors, and securities analysts are then asked to rate the enterprises based on nine criteria, including investment value, quality of management and products, social responsibility, and ability to attract talent. Companies must score in the top 50% of their industry to be included in the list".