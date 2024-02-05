Faraday partners with Arm and Intel on innovative SoC, will be built on Intel 18A process

Faraday Technology is a leader in the ASIC design services and IP solutions, announcing collaboration with Arm and Intel on a new 64-core SoC on Intel 18A.

Faraday Technology is a company you might not have heard of, but they're a leader in the ASIC design services and IP solutions space, announcing a new collaboration with Arm and Intel on a 64-core SOC on Intel 18A technology.

The innovative new 64-core SOC will be seamlessly integrated into Arm Neoverse Compute Subsystems (CSS), which will provide unparalleled performance and power efficiency that's made for the construction of capable hyperscale data centers, infrastructure edge, and advanced 5G networks.

Faraday's new Arm-based SoC is designed to be a fundamental component of its upcoming SoC evaluation platform, which will help customers accelerate the development of data center servers, high-performance computing (HPC)-related ASICs, and custom SoCs. It will feature interface IPs from the Arm Total Design ecosystem, while baked on Intel 18A technology. Faraday is expecting its new SoC to be released in the first half of 2025.

Steve Wang, CEO of Faraday, said: "As a design service partner in Arm Total Design, Faraday strategically targets the most advanced technology nodes to fulfill the evolving needs of future applications. We are excited to announce the development of our new Arm Neoverse-based SoC platform, leveraging Intel 18A technology. This solution will benefit our ASIC and DIS (Design Implementation Service) customers, enabling them to expedite the time-to-market for cutting-edge data center and HPC applications".

Mohamed Awad, senior vice president and general manager, Infrastructure Line of Business, Arm, said: "The advancements in AI and the proliferation of data throughout the entire infrastructure emphasizes the importance of Neoverse CSS and the need for an ecosystem like Arm Total Design to accelerate innovation. We're thrilled to see industry leaders like Faraday and Intel on the cutting edge of Arm-based custom silicon development with their Neoverse CSS-based SoC and we look forward to how this innovation advances development in data center and HPC applications".

Stuart Pann, Intel SVP and GM of Intel Foundry Services said: "We are pleased to work with Faraday in the development of the SoC based on Arm Neoverse CSS utilizing our most competitive Intel 18A process technology. Our strategic collaboration with Faraday demonstrates our commitment to delivering technology and manufacturing innovation across the global semiconductor supply chain helping Faraday's customers to seamlessly meet the world-leading power and performance standards for SoC designs".