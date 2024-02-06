Trailer for Fallout 2 fan remake using Fallout 4's engine captures the look of the 1998 classic

Fallout 4: Project Arroyo is a fan project that's remaking the iconic Fallout 2 in the Fallout 4 engine, and you can check it out in this new trailer.

Fallout 4: Project Arroyo is an ambitious fan remake of the classic 1998 isometric hit Fallout 2 from Black Isle Studios - the last major entry in the franchise before Bethesda Game Studios took over in the mid-2000s.

Like other ambitious mods like Skywind and Skyblivion, which are Morrowind and Oblivion remakes in a more modern Bethesda engine, this goes one step further by translating a 2D game into full 3D.

Fallout 4: Project Arroyo has been in development for a few years, but over the weekend, we got our best look at the project with a two-minute location trailer that captures the look and feel of Fallout 2's New California setting. Fans of the classic will undoubtedly notice the Sacred Head of the Vault Dweller looking very cool (and imposing) recreated in Fallout 4.

Although created to showcase the environments of Fallout 2, and there's a lot of depth and height (mountain and valley-wise) to what we see, there are some glimpses of combat with mole rats, mantises, and other irradiated creatures.

On that front, combat looks to be in Bethesda's Fallout 4 style with VATS and real-time first-person action. Returning to the environments, foliage, buildings, and interiors, the art direction is faithful to Fallout 2. It's promising stuff, but as this has been in development for several years - it's hard to say when/if this will see the light of day.

There are many high-profile Fallout 4 mod projects in development, with another Fallout 2 remake-style ambitious project set to launch in April - with Fallout: London being an expansion-sized game set in a post-apocalyptic United Kingdom.