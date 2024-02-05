Gears of War may come to PlayStation as Microsoft weighs breaking Xbox exclusivity

Reports indicate that Microsoft is also discussing a Gears of War release on PlayStation in an effort to boost game sales and achieve market leadership.

Published
1 minute & 18 seconds read time

Gears of War could be the next big Xbox exclusive to release on PlayStation.

Reports indicate that Microsoft is thinking about breaking Xbox exclusivity for select franchises. The idea is to launch new and catalog titles onto rival platforms like PlayStation and Nintendo to boost sales. Sources have told The Verge that Xbox-exclusive games like Starfield, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and Hi-Fi Rush could break exclusivity. Other rumors suggest Sea of Thieves could also cross over.

Today we have fresh reports that even more games could be going to PlayStation. Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb says that Microsoft is currently discussing bringing its billion-dollar Gears of War series to PlayStation. Xbox leadership has not officially confirmed or denied the rumors, and nothing has been decided yet.

"The other one that I've heard that's definitely under consideration is Gears of War. It doesn't mean that it's going to happen, but it's in talks," Grubb said in the latest episode of Game Mess Mornings.

"Gears of War is being considered for this."

The confusion has caused mass push-back from gamers. Loyal Xbox fans who have invested in the hardware platform are rattled and believe that this move could eventually lead to the phase-out of Xbox consoles entirely.

While the move makes sense on paper--wider availability could lead to more sales--it's not immediately clear just how much of a revenue impact that this initiative will have, especially after the fierce console wars. Will PlayStation gamers buy what has always been perceived as a competitor's product? That being said, those are enthusiasts, and most consumers aren't necessarily involved in those discussions.

NEWS SOURCES:youtube.com, videogameschronicle.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

