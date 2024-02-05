The Apple Vision Pro won't work with some Bluetooth mice or trackpads but here's what does work

Apple's Vision Pro doesn't support some Bluetooth mice and trackpads but it does support these accessories instead including game controllers and more.

Apple's Vision Pro is on sale now and people across the United States have now spent their first few days with the mixed reality headset. As part of that, we're learning more tidbits about a spatial computer the likes of which few have had the chance to use and some of the things we're learning are odd, to say the least. Those things include the fact that the Vision Pro doesn't support Bluetooth mice or trackpads.

That was confirmed via an Apple Support document that was first spotted by MacRumors, with the suggestion being that there is little guarantee that any third-party Bluetooth accessory will work - and even some of Apple's own won't, either.

In fact, Apple says exactly that in the support document that says people who have trouble connecting their Bluetooth accessories to the Vision Pro should contact the device's manufacturer for help.

However, Appl;e did confirm that all current models of AirPods and Beats headphones can connect to the Apple Vision Pro with the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with USB-C also supporting lossless audio and ultra-low latency.

In the case of game controllers, all MFi controllers will work including those that work with iPadOS. That means that Xbox and PlayStation controllers are good to go, as are all MFi hearing devices.

The keyboard and trackpad situation is complicated, with Apple saying that the Vision Pro isn't compatible with older Apple keyboards and trackpads that use removable batteries. The Vision Pro isn't compatible with normal Bluetooth mice, but it will work with the Magic Trackpad. Those with a modern Magic Mouse should be good to go, too.