Apple confirms the Vision Pro's Mac Virtual Display feature does work with Intel Macs

The Apple Vision Pro has a feature that brings a Mac's desktop into 3D space and now Apple has confirmed which Macs work and how well they'll do it.

Published
1 minute & 9 seconds read time

The Apple Vision Pro is the biggest news of the year so far and it might remain that way for some time, too. Now that the headset is available to buy Apple has started to share new documents that outline some of its key features, how they work, and what users can expect. One of those features is the Mac Virtual Display, a feature that allows a Mac's desktop to be viewed and interacted with in 3D space.

Previously, some had believed that Apple's Mac Virtual Display feature only worked on MacBooks which isn't the case, while it was also posited that a Mac running an M2-series chip was required as well. However, Apple's new support documentation confirmed that isn't the case, either, and that any Mac that can run macOS Sonoma can work with the Vision Pro just fine.

Apple confirms the Vision Pro's Mac Virtual Display feature does work with Intel Macs 02
Open Gallery 2

The support document, reported by MacRumors, explains that all Macs that run macOS Sonoma or later are good to go although those with Apple silicon inside do enjoy something that Intel-based Macs don't - 4K support. Those with an Intel Mac can use the Mac Virtual Desktop feature but only with up to a 3K resolution.

As MacRumors notes, Macs capable of running macOS Sonoma include:

  • MacBook Pro: 2018 and later
  • MacBook Air: 2018 and later
  • Mac mini: 2018 and later
  • iMac: 2019 and later
  • iMac Pro: 2017
  • Mac Studio: 2022 and later
  • Mac Pro: 2019 and later

In order to use the Mac Virtual Desktop feature both the Mac and the Vision Pro must be signed into the same APple ID while Wi-Fi and Bluetooth must also be enabled on both devices.

Buy at Amazon

Anker 150W USB-C Charger

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$109.99
$109.99$109.99$71.99
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/5/2024 at 7:43 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:macrumors.com, support.apple.com, apple.com

Based in the UK, Oliver has been writing about technology, entertainment, and games for more than a decade. If there's something with a battery or a plug, he's interested. After spending too much money building gaming PCs, Oliver switched to Apple and the Mac - and now spends too much on those instead.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags