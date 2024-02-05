Apple confirms the Vision Pro's Mac Virtual Display feature does work with Intel Macs

The Apple Vision Pro has a feature that brings a Mac's desktop into 3D space and now Apple has confirmed which Macs work and how well they'll do it.

The Apple Vision Pro is the biggest news of the year so far and it might remain that way for some time, too. Now that the headset is available to buy Apple has started to share new documents that outline some of its key features, how they work, and what users can expect. One of those features is the Mac Virtual Display, a feature that allows a Mac's desktop to be viewed and interacted with in 3D space.

Previously, some had believed that Apple's Mac Virtual Display feature only worked on MacBooks which isn't the case, while it was also posited that a Mac running an M2-series chip was required as well. However, Apple's new support documentation confirmed that isn't the case, either, and that any Mac that can run macOS Sonoma can work with the Vision Pro just fine.

The support document, reported by MacRumors, explains that all Macs that run macOS Sonoma or later are good to go although those with Apple silicon inside do enjoy something that Intel-based Macs don't - 4K support. Those with an Intel Mac can use the Mac Virtual Desktop feature but only with up to a 3K resolution.

As MacRumors notes, Macs capable of running macOS Sonoma include:

MacBook Pro: 2018 and later

MacBook Air: 2018 and later

Mac mini: 2018 and later

iMac: 2019 and later

iMac Pro: 2017

Mac Studio: 2022 and later

Mac Pro: 2019 and later

In order to use the Mac Virtual Desktop feature both the Mac and the Vision Pro must be signed into the same APple ID while Wi-Fi and Bluetooth must also be enabled on both devices.