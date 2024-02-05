Marvel's Spider-Man 2 shown running on PC in 25 minutes of new gameplay footage

A modding team is bringing Marvel's Spider-Man 2 over to the PC, and while it's an unofficial PC port, there are 25 minutes of new footage to look at.

Last month, news surfaced regarding the release of an unofficial PC port of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and just last week, the modding team behind the port released a new version of it.

While the port is imperfect, we have 25 minutes of PC gameplay footage to share. Watching the gameplay footage, you can notice missing textures, shaders, and some effects. However, it is already looking much better than its original launch version.

In regards to gameplay mechanics, most appear to be in place, the settings UI works rather smoothly, the HUD looks great, and the cutscenes are working nicely. Even the game's opening boss fight with The Sandman seems to work well despite some visual lag and stuttering.

The port in its current form also didn't show whether or not it would include support for keyboard and mouse controls, so it may have to be played with the use of a controller. While being in a somewhat rough state, it's still incredible what the modding team behind this port has been able to achieve in such a short time since the game's official release on the PlayStation 5 in October 2023.

As previously stated, this is an unofficial PC port, and Sony hasn't officially revealed any plans or dates to port Marvel's Spider-Man 2 to PC. However, Sony has a habit of porting its exclusives to PC a few years after the release on their console, with the first Spider-Man game released in 2018 making its way to PC in August 2022. So, the sequel will likely be made available on PC in time, but there's no telling exactly when.