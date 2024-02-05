Donald Glover reveals some exciting news about the Community movie

Donald Glover has revealed some interesting information about the anticipated Community movie, saying he's 'all in' if scheduling works out.

Donald Glover has shared news about the highly anticipated Community movie, stating the script of the film has been completed.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Donald Glover was asked if he knew much about the upcoming Community film, which has had little information and has been fading in and out of Hollywood consciousness for years now.

Official updates have been like sprinkled breadcrumbs, but Glover confirmed the cast just has to contend with scheduling conflicts now and that he is definitely "all in" on the project if they can make it work.

"I was told that the script - literally I was just texting today - I was told the script is done," Glover said "I haven't read it yet but I was told it was done, so it's really just a schedule thing. I'm in, I'm all in."

Fans have been holding onto hope of a Community movie ever since Danny Pudi's Abed Nadir uttered his now-famous line. "Six seasons and a movie." Community wrapped up its series run back in 2015 with its sixth season, and as time went on, that sought-after film began to become less and less likely. That was, however, until Peacock made the surprise order for the film in Septemeber of 2022, reigniting the fan base and their passion for the series.

Joel McHale, who played Jeff Winger, the fearless and vain leader of our little merry band, said in January 2023 that the film was set to begin filming in the summer, but the infamous writers and actors strike prevented that from happening. Fans hoping to ever see the film materialize were once again sent into a tailspin, with even series creator Dan Harmon expressing his concerns over things not working out.

However, with Glover's recent comments about the script, the fact he is eager, and all that's holding the film back now is scheduling, we have high hopes we will finally get to see the movie after all.