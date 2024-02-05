The stylish and sleek ROG Falchion RX Low Profile keyboard from ASUS is now available

The ROG Falchion RX Low Profile keyboard from ASUS is now available - bringing style and performance with brand-new low-profile switches.

ASUS announced the ROG Falchion RX Low Profile 65% compact (and wireless) gaming keyboard at CES 2024, and it immediately grabbed our attention based on its sleek and stylish design. Also, it's not every day that you see a low-profile keyboard designed for gaming - with the ROG Falchion RX Low Profile using ASUS's new pre-lubed RX Low-Profile switches.

ROG Falchion RX Low Profile 65% compact wireless gaming keyboard, image credit: ASUS.

The Red Linear version features a 1.0 mm actuation point for fast input, with a feel and rebound designed to provide the feedback you're after in a keystroke and paired with two layers of dampening foam, a touch panel, and tri-mode connectivity (wired, Bluetooth, and ROG SpeedNova wireless), the hardware here sounds impressive. Of course, a big part of the appeal here is the look.

With a white, grey, and reflective surface appearance, the ROG Falchion RX Low Profile looks futuristic, sleek, and stunning. Somehow, ASUS managed to fit the 65% form factor and key layout in a 60% frame, so there's not a millimeter of wasted space.

And, with a price of $169.99 USD, the ROG Falchion RX Low Profile compact wireless gaming keyboard is now available globally. I'm reaching out to ASUS to try and get my hands on a review unit of this beauty; in the meantime, check out the full specs and a few more glamor shots below.

ROG Falchion RX Low Profile Key Switch : ROG RX Low-Profile Switch

Connectivity : USB 2.0 (TypeC to TypeA), Bluetooth 5.1, RF 2.4GHz

Lighting : RGB Per keys (AURA Sync_

Features : Anti-Ghosting, N Key Rollover, Macro Keys, All Keys Programmable

USB Report rate : 1000 Hz

OS : macOS 10.11 or later, Windows 11

Software : Armoury Crate

Dimensions : 306 x 110 x 26.5 mm

Weight : 595g without cable

Color: White

