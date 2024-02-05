BOOG75 is a new gaming keyboard with adjustable magnetic switches and premium features

The new BOO75 enthusiast gaming keyboard is packed with premium features, and looks great in its 'Shockwave' and 'Induction Coil' variants.

The new BOOG75 from BOOM+GAME is a new enthusiast gaming keyboard for those looking to bring cutting-edge design and tech to their PC gaming. It certainly ticks many of the right boxes with fully adjustable magnetic switches with rapid trigger functionality, gasket mounting, sound-dampening foam, and low-power LED lighting.

6

The BOOG75 enthusiast gaming keyboard (in the 'Shockwave' color variant), image credit: BOOM+GAME

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

The BOOG75, per the name, is a 75% keyboard, one of the most popular form factors for gaming keyboards. Although compact compared to a full-sized board, the 323.6 x 145.78 x 34.73 mm dimensions, 5-degree typing angle, and around 3kg weight make it a robust and solid unit.

The design here is premium through and through, with an aluminum case with an anodized finish (that extends to the backplate) and Gateron KS37B switches with a magnetic hall sensor. Magnetic switches work because actuation points are determined by distance that you can adjust - and here, you can do so on a per-key basis ranging from 0.1mm to 4.0mm.

6

The BOOG75 enthusiast gaming keyboard (in the 'Induction Coil' color variant), image credit: BOOM+GAME

Magnetic switches are something you'd find in high-end keyboards, the category and enthusiast class the BOOG75 from BOOM+GAME falls into - with a prebuilt launch price of $229.99 USD. There's also a BOOG75 HE module for assembling your own keyboard coming soon.

Units for the two color schemes, Shockwave and Induction Coil, are expected to be delivered in late January - with a free wooden wrist rest being provided for the early bird orders.

It's a fascinating new keyboard and a great-looking and sounding one, too, so stay tuned for our full review in the coming weeks. In the meantime, check out some BOOG75 shots of the Shockwave and Induction Coil variants - with key features - below.

Magnetic Switches: Experience a unique gaming feel with our innovative magnetic switches, providing faster input response and precision.

Adjustable Activation Point: Customize key activation distances from 0.1mm to 4.0mm, allowing for personalized and rapid key triggers.

Rapid Trigger Technology: Swiftly execute consecutive key presses with precision, enhancing your gaming performance.

Low-Power LED: Save up to 37% of LED power consumption, creating an energy-efficient gaming environment.

Per-Key RGB: Set different RGB light effects and customize profiles for different games.

6

6