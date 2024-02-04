HPE Spaceborne Computer-2 with over 130 TB of KIOXIA SSD storage sent to the ISS

Over 130TB of KIOXIA SSD storage is now aboard the International Space Station inside the HPE Spaceborne Computer-2 - ready to make some breakthroughs.

Last week, we reported on the HPE Spaceborne Computer-2 making its way to the International Space Station, hitching a ride on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and mission. Having the computing power of a data center in orbit is an invaluable tool for space-age information processing, research, and scientific experiments, and sitting at the heart of the HPE Spaceborne Computer-2, you've got the latest in KIOXIA SSD storage-130 TB (terabytes) in total.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Supercomputers and SSDs in space, and all with off-the-shelf technology readily available on Earth. Breaking down the 130 TBs of storage, you've got eight 1GB NVMe SSDs and four value 960GB SSDs. Throw in four enterprise SAS SSDs, each with 30.72 terabytes, and you've now got 130 TBs of storage floating in space. It's the most data

storage to travel to the space station on a single mission.

And yes, with all of its storage and computing power, the HPE Spaceborne Computer-2 has AI capabilities, bringing the next level of computing to space as we continue to explore (and one day colonize) our solar system.

As part of the orbital HPE Spaceborne Computer-2 mission, SSD health will be monitored daily to better understand how flash memory operates in the harshness of space. With flash memory being the superior option when you factor in power, performance, and reliability (they have no moving parts or spinning discs), the future of space travel and exploration is poised to use the technology.

3

"We're extremely proud to return to space, building on the success of the HPE Spaceborne Computer's previous missions to help enhance the pace of insight and innovation within the scientific community," said Jim Jackson, Chief Marketing Officer, HPE. "We're pleased to work with KIOXIA as we continue to push the boundaries of what HPE's state-of-the-art system can do with additional storage, such as enabling much more sophisticated research aboard the space station to help make significant breakthroughs."

"The convergence of memory technology and space exploration are set to take scientific discovery and innovation beyond the confines of Earth," said Caesar Ichimura, Chief Marketing Officer, KIOXIA Corporation. "KIOXIA is proud to be a part of this mission, taking science and information technology to the next level."