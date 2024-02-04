NVIDIA's new RTX 4080 SUPER Founder Edition PCB has less power phases than RTX 4080 FE

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Founders Edition graphics card has 11 power phases on its PCB, compared to 13 on th RTX 4080 Founders Edition.

Published
1 minute & 13 seconds read time

NVIDIA's latest GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER graphics card is out and in the wild, but now we're looking at what changes the company has made to its in-house RTX 4080 SUPER Founders Edition graphics card.

NVIDIA RTX 4080 SUPER, RTX 4080 specs (source: NVIDIA)
Open Gallery 3

NVIDIA RTX 4080 SUPER, RTX 4080 specs (source: NVIDIA)

Inside the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Founders Edition, it looks like the company has reduced power phases from 13 on the RTX 4080 Founders Edition (the non-SUPER version) to just 11 on the new RTX 4080 SUPER FE. In contrast, memory phases have been reduced from 3 to 2, respectively. There's also one phase missing near the power connector.

Geekerwan thinks that the PCB design change means that NVIDIA could lower the power consumption of its new GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Founders Edition during gaming. The RTX 4080 SUPER FE features a TDP of 320W, but the card uses around 246W in gaming loads, which is something NVIDIA points out on its own website, as you can see in the photo above.

RTX 4080 SUPER Founders Edition "PRESS SAMPLE" (source: Geekerwan)
Open Gallery 3

RTX 4080 SUPER Founders Edition "PRESS SAMPLE" (source: Geekerwan)

Another change NVIDIA has on the RTX 4080 SUPER Founders Edition is that the GPU codename is "PRESS SAMPLE" compared to "QUAL SAMPLE." That previous early silicon from initial production batches was sent to reviewers. This is the first time that NVIDIA has used this new label, and it is something (small) that should be pointed out during the investigation of the PCB.

NVIDIA uses the basis of the RTX 4080 for its new RTX 4080 SUPER graphics cards, with similar TDP requirements and all. AIB partners didn't change the designs of their RTX 4080 PCBs for their new RTX 4080 SUPER PCB designs, making it easier to pump cards out. NVIDIA on the other hand, made some tweaks to their Founders Edition design for the new RTX 4080 SUPER it seems.

Buy at Amazon

ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 4080 Super Trinity Black Edition (ZT-D40820D-10P)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1499.00
$1499.00--
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/4/2024 at 8:58 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags