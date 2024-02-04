NVIDIA's new RTX 4080 SUPER Founder Edition PCB has less power phases than RTX 4080 FE

NVIDIA's latest GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER graphics card is out and in the wild, but now we're looking at what changes the company has made to its in-house RTX 4080 SUPER Founders Edition graphics card.

NVIDIA RTX 4080 SUPER, RTX 4080 specs (source: NVIDIA)

Inside the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Founders Edition, it looks like the company has reduced power phases from 13 on the RTX 4080 Founders Edition (the non-SUPER version) to just 11 on the new RTX 4080 SUPER FE. In contrast, memory phases have been reduced from 3 to 2, respectively. There's also one phase missing near the power connector.

Geekerwan thinks that the PCB design change means that NVIDIA could lower the power consumption of its new GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Founders Edition during gaming. The RTX 4080 SUPER FE features a TDP of 320W, but the card uses around 246W in gaming loads, which is something NVIDIA points out on its own website, as you can see in the photo above.

RTX 4080 SUPER Founders Edition "PRESS SAMPLE" (source: Geekerwan)

Another change NVIDIA has on the RTX 4080 SUPER Founders Edition is that the GPU codename is "PRESS SAMPLE" compared to "QUAL SAMPLE." That previous early silicon from initial production batches was sent to reviewers. This is the first time that NVIDIA has used this new label, and it is something (small) that should be pointed out during the investigation of the PCB.

NVIDIA uses the basis of the RTX 4080 for its new RTX 4080 SUPER graphics cards, with similar TDP requirements and all. AIB partners didn't change the designs of their RTX 4080 PCBs for their new RTX 4080 SUPER PCB designs, making it easier to pump cards out. NVIDIA on the other hand, made some tweaks to their Founders Edition design for the new RTX 4080 SUPER it seems.