AMD's new Ryzen 7 5700X3D now available: new mid-range AM4 socket CPU for $249

If you want to upgrade your gaming PC and step into a cheaper AM4 motherboard, AMD's new Ryzen 7 5700X3D processor is now available. A cheaper X3D-based AM4 processor that costs $249.

AMD's new Ryzen 7 5700X3D processor features 8 cores and 16 threads based on the Zen 4 CPU architecture, the same as the higher-end Ryzen 7 5800X3D, but with lower boost CPU clock speeds. The new Ryzen 7 5700X3D processor -- on paper -- should offer around 7% to 9% less performance over the 5800X3D with its 400MHz slower CPU boost clocks.

There are no launch reviews of the Ryzen 7 5700X3D because the company didn't send out review CPU samples. But, on Chinese platforms like Bilibili, we're getting our first look at 5700X3D performance.

We have the new AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D being compared to the Intel Core i5-12600KF processor, which is a $229 processor. AMD is charging $20 more for its 5700X3D, and it is easily beating the 12600KF processor. better yet, it comes up and takes battles with the higher-end Core i5-13600KF processor, which costs $285.

AMD's innovative 3D V-Cache will provide ample performance improvements in particular titles, which is why the Ryzen 7 5700X3D is outpacing the Core i5-12600KF and into Core i5-13600KF territory. We're looking at games like Counter-Strike 2 at 350FPS (presuming this is at 1080p) on the Ryzen 7 5700X3D processor compared to the more expensive Intel Core i5-13600KF processor with 280FPS.

Meanwhile, Cyberpunk 2077 performance is a little slower on the 5700X3D with the 13600KF coming out on top by 4FPS (76FPS versus 80FPS).

AMD's new Ryzen 7 5700X3D processor is available right now, from the likes of Amazon for $249.