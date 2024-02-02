You can now reserve your Vision Pro demo at an Apple Store online

Apple's Vision Pro is finally available to buy in the United States after being unveiled in June of last year and up for preorder for the last two weeks. Those who placed an order early will receive their headsets today, with reports suggesting that up to 200,000 Vision Pro headsets have been sold. But for those who don't yet have a Vision Pro on the way or are unsure whether or not to pick one up, Apple is now offering potential buyers a way to take the headset for a spin ahead of time.

Those who want to try Apple's Vision Pro headset out can now do so via an Apple Store with Apple offering people the chance to reserve a spot online via the company's website. That website takes people through the steps to make a reservation including questions surrounding whether or not they wear prescription glasses so as to allow Apple Stores to ensure they have the required ZEISS optical inserts available for the demonstration. Apple is also running a first-come, first-serviced system for Vision Pro try-ons across the United States from today through Sunday. Those days do not include the ability for people to book reservation slots, however.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Apple's Vision Pro is the company's first step into a new product category since the Apple Watch debuted a decade ago and expectations are high. But pricing will not help, with the 256GB entry-level model costing $3,499 at the time of launch. The price also increases when buyers choose to opt for more storage with 512GB and 1TB models also available.

Apple is reportedly already working on a new, cheaper Apple Vision Pro but there is no official indication of when that will happen or how much we can expect the price to fall.