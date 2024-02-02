TT Show Episode 20 - GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER, RTX Remix, Switch 2, Windows 12, and more!

Another big week of GPU news for The TT Show, with Jak and Kosta also taking a detour to Mars, Venus, while solving one of aviation's greatest mysteries!

The final GPU launch for January 2024 is here with the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER, and Jak and Kosta discuss what it brings to the table regarding price, performance, and overall value.

The duo also discusses NVIDIA's new groundbreaking RTX Remix modding tool, now available in Open Beta. Bringing RTX and ray-tracing to classic PC games will be an exciting year for PC mods. On the PC gaming front, Jak and Kost also talk about AMD's FSR 3 and a big push into frame generation alongside rumors covering what to expect with Intel's next-gen Battlemnage GPUs.

Then there's the big Windows 11 update coming later this year, which could end up being rebranded as Windows 12. Plus, a segue into one of the oldest mysteries in aviation history, rare green flashes photographed coming from Venus, and the latest round of Nintendo Switch 2 rumors.

All of that and more! So pour one out for Mars helicopter Ingenuity and check out the latest jam-packed edition of TweakTown's official podcast, which can be viewed above or listened to on your favorite podcast service around the globe.

All the topics discussed in this week's episode of The TT Show