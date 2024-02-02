TT Show Episode 20 - GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER, RTX Remix, Switch 2, Windows 12, and more!

The final GPU launch for January 2024 is here with the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER, and Jak and Kosta discuss what it brings to the table regarding price, performance, and overall value.
The duo also discusses NVIDIA's new groundbreaking RTX Remix modding tool, now available in Open Beta. Bringing RTX and ray-tracing to classic PC games will be an exciting year for PC mods. On the PC gaming front, Jak and Kost also talk about AMD's FSR 3 and a big push into frame generation alongside rumors covering what to expect with Intel's next-gen Battlemnage GPUs.
Then there's the big Windows 11 update coming later this year, which could end up being rebranded as Windows 12. Plus, a segue into one of the oldest mysteries in aviation history, rare green flashes photographed coming from Venus, and the latest round of Nintendo Switch 2 rumors.
All of that and more! So pour one out for Mars helicopter Ingenuity and check out the latest jam-packed edition of TweakTown's official podcast, which can be viewed above or listened to on your favorite podcast service around the globe.
Listen and subscribe to The TT Show on your favorite podcast network
All the topics discussed in this week's episode of The TT Show
- Read more: INNO3D GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER X3 Review
- Read more: MSI GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER EXPERT Review
- Read more: ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER AMP Extreme AIRO Review
- Read more: NVIDIA RTX Remix Open Beta is available now, a new era for PC game modding begins
- Read more: More games add AMD FSR 3 support, with the list more than doubling since 2024 began
- Read more: Windows 11's 24H2 update for 2024 is so big Microsoft could end up calling it Windows 12
- Read more: Intel next-gen flagship Battlemage GPU leaked specs: performance similar to RTX 4070 SUPER
- Read more: Intel rumored to not have next-gen Battlemage GPUs for laptops, only discrete graphics cards
- Read more: Scientists claim they've discovered Amelia Earhart's plane wreckage
- Read more: H.P Lovecraft and Dead Space inspired underwater horror game gets new eerie trailer
- Read more: Unreal Engine 5 is powering the adaptation film of the Rogue Trooper comic
- Read more: Extremely rare 'green flash' coming from Venus captured by a lucky photographer
- Read more: Nintendo Switch 2 slated to launch without its best rumored feature
- Read more: NASA officially announces its Mars helicopter Ingenuity has died