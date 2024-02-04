V-Color introduces its new Manta DDR5 Xfinity MPOWER memory: up to 48GB DDR5-4800 CL40

V-Color unveils its new Manta DDR5 XFinity MPOWER memory: up to DDR5-8400 speeds, built with overclocking in mind and high-performance users.

V-Color has just announced its new collaboration with MSI, with the unveiling its new Manta DDR5 Xfinity MPOWER memory, offering speeds of up to DDR5-8400 speeds.

V-Color's new Manta DDR5 XFinity MPOWER (source: V-Color)
The company says that its new Manta DDR5 Xfinity MPOWER memory combines the prowess and innovation from both V-Color and MSI, engineered for overclocking. V-Color's new memory is ready to deliver high performance and exceptional endurance.

V-Color's new Manta DDR5 Xfinity MPOWER is developed with overclocking in mind, where the company ensures top-tier performance and endurance, ready for PC enthusiasts and high-performance users. Not only is the performance side of things looked after, but the new Manta DDR5 Xfinity MPOWER memory also has a sleek and modern design with a heatsink tackling the heat, and 16 LEDs that light up the memory making it look gorgeous while you are gaming, or opening countless browser tabs.

V-Color's new Manta DDR5 Xfinity MPOWER will be available in the following configurations:

  • DDR5 48 GB (2x 24 GB) 8400 MHz CL40-52-52-130 Kit Configuration
  • DDR5 48 GB (2x 24 GB) 8200 MHz CL40-52-52-128 Kit Configuration
  • DDR5 32 GB (2x 16 GB) 8200 MHz CL38-48-48-128 Kit Configuration

As for benchmarks, V-Color also provided those, which you can see below:

