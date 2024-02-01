Seasonic reveals VERTEX SAKURA Special Edition 1000W PSU: perfect for your high-end GPU

Seasonic has just unleashed its brand new VERTEX SAKURA Edition PSU, the new VERTEX-GX-1000 power supply with ATX 3.0 compatibility and a native 12VHPWR power connector. Check it out:

Seasonic's new VERTEX-GX-1000 SAKURA Edition PSU (source: GDM)

The company showed off its new VERTEX SAKURA Edition PSU in Japan, with full modularity, ATX 3.0 compatibility, and a native 12VHPWR power connector. You're looking at a price of around 30,000 yen (around $200 USD), and it should sell well in Japan, given it's a SAKURA Edition PSU.

Some of the staff store members said that they recommend pre-ordering the new Seasonic VERTEX SAKURA Edition power supply, as it will be in small quantities given it's a limited edition product. We don't know about availability in other markets just yet, but we should expect an announcement (and small quantities) soon.

Seasonic is using a beautiful design inspired by cherry blossoms on its new VERTEX SAKURA Edition PSU, with what should be a technically great power supply, mixed with a visual style that is unmatched. If you wanted a unique style inside of your high-end gaming PC, you've got a new 1000W power supply that should be of fancy... if you can get your hands on one, that is.

Now, most gamers don't need a 1000W power supply... but with a high-end CPU and high-end GPU like the GeForce RTX 4090, 1000W of power comes in handy. Especially with a high-end system, using lots of fans, RGB lighting, and more all uses precious power.