NVIDIA's new GeForce 551.31 drivers add support for new GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER

NVIDIA's new GeForce Game Ready 551.31 drivers add support for new GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER graphics card, and the usual bug fixes and updates.

Published
1 minute & 41 seconds read time

NVIDIA has released its new GeForce Game Ready 551.31 WHQL drivers, supporting the new GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER graphics card. You can download the new drivers right here (633MB download).

Inno3D's new GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER X3 (source: <em>TweakTown</em>)
Open Gallery 2

Inno3D's new GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER X3 (source: TweakTown)

The new GeForce Game Ready 551.31 drivers support the new RTX 4080 SUPER, as well as the latest games released with NVIDIA DLSS 3 technology, including Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, with further support added for new DLSS-supported games with Enshrouded, TEKKEN 8, and Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, which supports DLSS Super Resolution.

The new drivers also add support for the just-released RTX Video HDR feature, as well as support for the "Auto" setting for RTX Video Super Resolution, and finally support for NVIDIA Ultra Low Latency Mode with DirectX 12-based games. You can download the new NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 551.31 WHQL drivers right here (633MB download).

NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 551.31 WHQL driver features and support:

Gaming Technology

  • Adds support for GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER
  • Adds support for RTX Video HDR
  • Adds support for "Auto" setting for RTX Video Super Resolution
  • Adds support for NVIDIA Ultra Low Latency Mode with DirectX 12 titles

Fixed Gaming Bugs

  • Forza Horizon 4: Ansel/ Freestyle filters cause application to freeze or crash (4253513)

Fixed General Bugs

  • RTX 4060 Ti: Display may randomly flicker with a black bar on the top of the screen when using desktop apps (4239893)
  • Horizontal band may appear when cloning a G-SYNC display to HDMI monitor (4103923/4343427)
Buy at Amazon

PNY GeForce RTX™ 4080 Super 16GB Verto™ Overclocked

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1399.99
---
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/31/2024 at 5:50 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:nvidia.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags