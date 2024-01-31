NVIDIA's new GeForce 551.31 drivers add support for new GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER

NVIDIA's new GeForce Game Ready 551.31 drivers add support for new GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER graphics card, and the usual bug fixes and updates.

NVIDIA has released its new GeForce Game Ready 551.31 WHQL drivers, supporting the new GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER graphics card. You can download the new drivers right here (633MB download).

2

Inno3D's new GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER X3 (source: TweakTown)

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new GeForce Game Ready 551.31 drivers support the new RTX 4080 SUPER, as well as the latest games released with NVIDIA DLSS 3 technology, including Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, with further support added for new DLSS-supported games with Enshrouded, TEKKEN 8, and Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, which supports DLSS Super Resolution.

The new drivers also add support for the just-released RTX Video HDR feature, as well as support for the "Auto" setting for RTX Video Super Resolution, and finally support for NVIDIA Ultra Low Latency Mode with DirectX 12-based games. You can download the new NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 551.31 WHQL drivers right here (633MB download).

NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 551.31 WHQL driver features and support:

Gaming Technology

Adds support for GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER

Adds support for RTX Video HDR

Adds support for "Auto" setting for RTX Video Super Resolution

Adds support for NVIDIA Ultra Low Latency Mode with DirectX 12 titles

Fixed Gaming Bugs

Forza Horizon 4: Ansel/ Freestyle filters cause application to freeze or crash (4253513)

Fixed General Bugs