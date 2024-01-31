ASUS X690E PRO WS workstation motherboard teased: AM5 socket, for Ryzen 7000 series CPUs

ASUS submits new motherboards SKUs to the ECC regulatory office, with the unannounced X690E chipset and PRO WS X690E-SAGE SE, and PRO WS X690E-SAGE SE WIFI.

ASUS has submitted some new motherboard SKUs to the EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission) regulatory office, teasing next-gen AMD chipsets that the company hasn't even announced yet.

It looks like ASUS is about to release some new PRO series motherboards based on the unannounced X690E chipset, which, to be clear, won't be a follow-up to the just-released WRX90 and TRX50 motherboards that ASUS announced for AMD's new Ryzen Threadripper 7000 and Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 series CPUs.

The new ASUS X690E-based motherboards appear in EEC listings as the PRO WS X690E SAGE SE and the PRO WS X690E SAGE SE WIFI, with the latter featuring Wi-Fi. The new X690E chipset hasn't been detailed yet, with no announcement or details from AMD whatsoever. We don't know what the differences between X670 and X690E will be just yet.

ASUS aims its PRO series motherboards at workstation customers who want high CPU cores, lots of RAM, lots of SSD, and lots of I/O. They have higher reliability and validation before shipping out, offering higher-grade connectivity, support, and reliability than gaming-focused motherboards.

It's also of note that ASUS hasn't released a PRO WS series motherboard based on AMD's current AM5 socket, so this would be a first for ASUS. It'll be a big first for ASUS as their entry into AM5 motherboards in their PRO WS series motherboards will be the new X690E chipset... which I guess we'll hear more about, and know everything about it, real soon.

