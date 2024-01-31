Palworld's Xbox player count revealed, console and PC hits 19 million combined

Palworld has amassed 19 million players in just 10 days and becomes the most-played game on Xbox with 3 million daily active users signing in every day.

Pocketpair finally reveals platform split numbers for Palworld.

Palworld has kicked off 2024 with viral success, amassing more than 19 million players worldwide across Xbox and PC. Against a small production budget, these thunderous sales have yielded an incredible $100 million+ in profit for the Japanese game dev.

There's always been one big question, though: What are Palworld's numbers on Xbox? The studio has been quick to tell everyone that Palworld has sold 1 million copies per day for entire days in a row, but there's not much info on the Xbox version.

According to Pocketpair, the survival-crafter has reached 7 million players on Xbox. These aren't copies sold. Remember, Palworld is on Xbox Game Pass, so it's likely a significant portion of these users haven't bought the game. Microsoft didn't reveal the exact amount of sales for Palworld on Xbox.

Steam, however, has sold 12 million copies of Palworld so far.

"Across console and Windows PC, Palworld has welcomed more than 7 million players, and has recently reached a peak of nearly 3 million daily active users on Xbox, making it the most-played game on our platforms at that time," Xbox today announced.

Palworld is the biggest third-party game launch of all time for Xbox Game Pass, and Microsoft is giving the studio access to tools and other resources to ensure the game stays up and running.