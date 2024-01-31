Dead and buried: The last MacBook Pro with a CD drive is now obsolete

The Mid 2012 13-inch MacBook Pro has been officially listed as obsolete by Apple, the last model with a CD drive inside. It was last sold in October 2016.

The very last Apple MacBook Pro to feature a CD/DVD drive inside has now officially been added to the company's list of obsolete products worldwide, according to the company's website.

The change was first spotted by MacRumors with the model in question being the Mid 2012 13-inch MacBook Pro. It first went on sale in June of 2012 and was finally removed from sale in October 2016. While Apple doesn't ship any Mac with a CD/DVD drive inside anymore, those who still need to be able to slide a disc in can do so if they pick up an external SuperDrive although they'll need to get a USB-C adapter in order to connect it to modern Macs.

MacRumors notes that Apple considers its Macs to be obsolete once more than seven years have passed since it was last distributed for sale. Apple notes that the MacBooks may still be eligible for extended battery-only repairs for up to 10 years from the last time the product was distributed for sale, but that's subject to the availability of parts which could well be a problem at this stage.

It's also worth noting that the Mid 2012 13-inch MacBook Pro is no longer supported by the latest versions of macOS and in fact hasn't been for a number of years. Apple stopped supporting the portable Mac when it released macOS Big Sur back in 2020. If you're still using one of these almost 12-year-old Macs, now might well be the time to upgrade to something running Apple silicon. You'll definitely notice a huge performance upgrade there.