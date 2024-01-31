Honda confirms a $112 charge to add CarPlay and Android Auto to older vehicles

If you're the driver of an older Honda Accord you can choose to add Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to your vehicle and it'll even be wireless, to boot. That news was recently confirmed by the company but it wasn't clear how much it would choose to charge people who took it up on the offer. Now, we have an answer.

9to5Mac reports that the carmaker will charge customers $112 to add wireless CarPlay and Android Auto to their vehicles which is a bargain when you consider how much an ugly third-party head unit or add-on display can be. The move is one that will no doubt be popular in part thanks to the fact that users can get a first-party solution even in vehicles that they have owned for years.

To that point, Honda says that it can add CarPlay and Android Auto support to around 631,000 Accord models from the 2018-2022 model years. The company also says that the process will require a software update rather than any additional hardware, something that will likely explain the surprisingly low asking price.

It's worth noting that the $112 asking price is the manufacturer's suggested retail; price and that dealers will add their own labor charge. There is no knowing how much that will be but Honda did also confirm that it will be adding the software update at no charge to all of the qualifying Accord models that are sold as Honda Certified Pre-Owned.

Those who want to take Honda up on the u[grade will need to make an appointment via their local dealer with the update process available as of now.