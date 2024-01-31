This website highlights all the new Apple Vision Pro apps you can download

Apple's Vision Pro will go on sale on Friday, February 2 and this website is full of apps that early adopters will be able to download.

Apple's Vision Pro will finally go up for sale on February 2 after being available for preorder for the last couple of weeks. The headset was announced in June of 2023 and early adopters have waited months to be able to get their hands on a rare entry into a brand-new market. It's the first time Apple has done that since the Apple Watch a decade ago, and expectations are high. One of the areas that will surely make or break the Vision Pro is how many apps there are and how good they turn out to be. The App Store is sure to be full of options come February 2, and a new website has been launched in order to highlight those apps.

The website, which isn't run by Apple, allows Vision Pro app developers to share the apps that they have created to add them to a growing library of options.

The website, housed at appsforapplevisionpro.com, allows potential Vision Pro owners to view a huge list of apps as well as select those that are in specific categories including Productivity, Business, Finance, Entertainment, and more.

The list of Vision Pro apps that are being built or are already available continues to grow as we get closer to the spatial computer's launch, and more are being created all the time. Apple will hope that the Vision Pro can be the home of apps both big and small knowing full well that it's apps that helped turn the iPhone into the massive success that it is today.