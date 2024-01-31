Apple reportedly nearly canceled its entire MacBook Air lineup at the behest of Jony Ive

Apple's MacBook Air is a hugely popular computer all around the world and is often seen as a gateway into the Mac and Apple ecosystems for a lot of people. It's the cheapest laptop that Apple makes, and it's among the cheapest computers the company makes, too. But while we're waiting for a new M3 MacBook Air to arrive within the next few weeks, we almost found ourselves in a world where none of that happened. That's according to a new report by the well-connected journalist Walt Mossberg when speaking on The Vergecast.

Mossberg said that there were talks about potentially canceling the MacBook Air lineup entirely, leaving the MacBook Pro as the only laptop lineup that the company offered. The suggestion originally came from the then head of design at Apple Jony Ive, with his design team believed to have been in a tug of war with Apple's product managers.

The suggestion is that Apple had intended to remove the thin and light MacBook Air from the lineup based on Ive's belief that his team could make the MacBook Pro so thin and light that the MacBook Air would no longer be required. It's also thought that Apple's Ive believed that people would buy the more expensive MacBook Pro whether or not they needed any of the additional capabilities or processing power that they offered.

Ive ultimately lost out in the argument and Apple refreshed the MacBook Air in 2018 although there was no external design change as part of that update.

A month into 2024, the decision to keep the MacBook Air around was clearly the correct decision and it's a great laptop with Apple silicon beating at its heart. The updated M3 version will be even more capable when that arrives within the next couple of months, too.