Apple just re-released its broken iOS 17.4 beta - does it fix everything it borked?

Apple has re-released its first iOS 17.4 developer beta after the first one caused issues for those who installed it last week. Will this one fare better?

Last week Apple released its first iOS 17.4 beta, an update that will bring with it support for third-party app stores in the EU and more. But alongside all the controversy related to that, the company also had another issue - the software update was causing problems. Now, a new re-released version of the same iOS 17.4 beta has been shared.

This updated version has now been made available to developers while also being released to the public beta channel for the first time. The update brings with it all of the same changes that were present in the initial release but with the addition of fixes. Those who downloaded the update last week reported that there were issues with the Shortcuts app, with many shortcuts no longer working.

It now appears that this new update has been released to address that issue, with some reporting on social media that the updated iOS 17.4 fixes the issues that they were previously experiencing.

MacRumors reports that this version carries the 21E5184k build number so that's the one to make sure that you have if you're still having issues. Those who are on the developer beta or the public beta can now download this updated iOS 17.4 release via the usual method within the Settings app.

As for new features, the update will allow those in the EU to select a default browser the first time they open Safari while third-party browsers will be able to use their own engines rather than Apple's Webkit for the first time, among other improvements.

We'd suggest that those who have the previous iOS 17.4 beta installed update to this new one even if you aren't having any issues.