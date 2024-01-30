You can't rearrange the $3,499 Vision Pro's apps or hot-swap its batteries, reviewer notes

Apple's Vision Pro goes on sale at the end of the week and new reviews have given us some interesting tidbits surrounding batteries and apps.

Apple's Vision Pro spatial computing headset will finally go on sale at the end of this week with February 2 being the big day. Today saw a number of early reviews published after Apple's embargo dropped and that means that we're starting to learn more and more about a headset that was shrouded in mystery.

As it turns out, not all of the things that we are learning make for great news for those who have already splashed the $3,499+ required to get a Vision Pro on launch day. However, not all of it is disastrous although some of the tidbits make for strange reading.

At the top of the list of things that we learned is the fact that while the Vision Pro's battery can last up to three hours per charge depending on what you're doing, swapping it out is going to mean having to turn the headset off and then power it back on. That means that there is no hot-swapping available - those whose Vision Pro batteries are running dry will instead have to just plug it in and wait for it to charge before moving away from the AC outlet.

Thankfully, turning the Vision Pro on takes less than a minute although you'll obviously then need to start reopening your apps before you can get back to what you're doing - and it's far from ideal if you're watching a movie, for example. As immersive as the Vision Pro experience might be, a dead battery will surely rip you out of that immersion.

One other puzzling fact is the news that the Vision Pro does not allow users to reorder the apps on its Home screen. Instead, apps that are installed from the visionOS App Store are sorted alphabetically and there's nothing anyone can do about it. That's a strange limitation and one that we can surely expect to change in a future software update.

Finally, there's no way to add web pages to the Vision Pro's Home screen either, something made all the more annoying considering there are no YouTube or Netflix apps and that again is a change that we expect to come in a future version of the visionOS build of Safari.

The Vision Pro's $3,499 starting price gets you the 256GB model and we've yet to see how much storage is available when the headset is first unboxed. Those who are concerned can of course choose the 512GB or 1TB model, but that'll increase the asking price considerably.