Don't expect any big iPhone 16 design feature changes, analyst warns

Apple's iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to debut in September of this year and an analyst believes there won't be big design changes.

Apple's iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models might have only been on sale for a few months but we're already wondering what will come next when Apple unveils the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro. They're likely to debut in or around September of this year, and expectations are growing that the hardware at least might not be all that exciting

While we've learned from various reports that Apple intends to add a new Capture button to this year's iPhones and that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will sport increased display sizes, that might be all we have to look forward to.

That's according to a report by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who said as much in a new report on his Medium blog. The analyst believes that iPhone shipments as a whole will be reduced by around 15% in 2024 as a direct response to the lack of upgrades offered by the new models.

The biggest hardware addition is likely to be that new Capture button, although we don't yet know what we should expect the button to actually do. We can only hope that the button will do more than just act as a Camera app shortcut or shutter button, but whether or not it will be customizable like the Action button remains to be seen.

In terms of those display size increases, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to sport a 6.3-inch display, up from the iPhone 15 Pro's 6.1-inch display. The iPhone 16 Pro Max will shoot up to 6.9 inches if reports are accurate, a boost of the 6.7 inches of the iPhone 15 Pro Max.