Here's what to expect from the Vision Pro's battery performance

Apple's Vision Pro is here soon and early reviews have given us an idea of what to expect in terms of battery life when it goes on sale this week.

Apple's Vision Pro headset finally goes on sale on Friday, February 2 and we can expect big things based on the early reviews and hands-on experiences. The headset has been available for preorder for a couple of weeks now and we're told by some reports that Apple already sold up to 200,000 units. And as more early reviews start to appear online we're learning new things about what those buyers can expect when their headset arrives.

One of those reviews comes via Brian Tong on YouTube in which he takes us through a few of the apps and interactions that Vision Pro owners will be using. We learn that Siri is perhaps the best way to launch apps and that the on-screen keyboard isn't great, but the biggest news for some will be how the battery behaves in terms of how long it lasts per charge and how quickly it charges when required.

Apple says that the Vision Pro's battery lasts for up to two hours per charge and that watching video alone will extend that to 2.5 hours. But it's difficult to know how well that actually works in real life without testing, and that's what Tong did so that we don't have to.

According to Tong, he was able to get 3 hours and 9 minutes of 3D video playback before the Vision Pro ran out of power while general use came in at 2 hours and 26 minutes. Charging to 100% required 90 minutes while a 30-minute charge was good enough to take the Vision Pro's battery from 0% to 37% should the need arise.

Tong did also note that the Vision Pro takes under a minute to power back on when its battery is swapped out, and you can buy an additional battery for $199 which is a lot, but it could be a good option for people who need to be able to run their Vision Pro for as long as possible without connecting it to a wall outlet. It's also important to remember that the Vision Pro can be used connected to a power outlet as well, with the battery charging as you use it.

The Vision Pro is of course available for preorder now and it will start from $3,499 when it goes on sale later this week. That'll get you the 256GB model but you can upgrade to more storage if you feel that 512GB or 1TB of storage is required.