Death Stranding Director's Cut is now available on iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Gamers on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac now have a new console-quality game to try after 505 Games made Death Stranding Director's Cut available for download in the App Store. The game has been available for preorder for a little while but it's now ready for everyone to download and play for the first time.

With this game being such a graphically intensive title there are some limitations on what hardware Death Stranding Director's Cut can be played on. Devices that support the game include the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max with their A17 Pro chips, while M-series iPads and Macs are also supported.

Right now the Death Stranding Director's Cut download will cost just $19.99 for the game across all three platforms, a price that is currently half off the usual $40 asking price. There is no current indication of when that price will change, so keep that in mind if you plan on picking this game up and be sure to order yours as soon as possible to avoid paying more than you have to.

The arrival of Death Stranding Director's Cut is another example of big-name games coming to the iPhone following the launch of Resident Evil 4 Remake and Resident Evil Village. We can also expect more games of this quality in the future, especially as Apple continues to improve the graphical capabilities and performance of the chips that are used in its best iPhones.

Death Stranding is also available on the PS5 and PC if you'd rather play on one of those devices, too.