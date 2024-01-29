Leaked footage from canceled Call of Duty 'NX1' shows gameplay from a mission set on the Moon

Footage from a canceled futuristic Call of Duty game has appeared online, and it shows gameplay from a cinematic mission that took place on the Moon.

Gameplay footage for a canceled Call of Duty game codenamed NX1 has appeared online, with ex-Neversoft developer confirming that development on this futuristic Call of Duty game began after Infinity Ward's founders Jason West and Vince Zampella left to form Respawn back in 2010. Twitter account @mangafigurines posted the 10 minutes of campaign gameplay footage on the weekend, which shows action from a cinematic mission set on the moon.

Brian Bright, the ex-Neversoft developer who worked on this canceled futuristic Call of Duty, responded to confirm that the 'NX1' footage was real and that the team was experimenting with low-g mechanics while learning the ins and outs of the Call of Duty engine.

Interestingly, the studio was coming off of Guitar Hero to tackle Call of Duty, a major shift in direction. Although it was eventually canceled in favor of Call of Duty: Ghosts led by Infinity Ward - the team had two to three campaign missions playable, including multiplayer with a new for the series Escort mode.

It's a fascinating slice of videogame and Call of Duty history, and there's also leaked multiplayer footage from @catgurlfriend you can see below.

"We didn't have much of an art team on MP at the time, so the level designers used mainly MW2 assets," Brian Bright explains. "This map allowed for Escort mode gameplay, where teams would push a large UGV through the map's checkpoints. The UGV had a trophy system on it."

Although it was canceled, Call of Duty did shift its focus to the future following this project's cancelation with Advanced Warfare and then Infinite Warfare. As for Neversoft, the studio worked on Call of Duty: Ghosts as a support studio and was then absorbed by Infinity Ward in 2014 to focus on Call of Duty.