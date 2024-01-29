GIGABYTE has new white-colored GeForce RTX 40 Series EAGLE ICE cards coming

GIGABYTE's EAGLE range of GeForce RTX cards have been a staple for years, and now the company is offering new all-white EAGLE ICE variants.

GIGABYTE's EAGLE range of graphics cards has been one of the most popular options for PC gamers, and if you're aware of the variant, you'll probably be able to picture its grey shroud, black fans, and blue logo. Today, GIGABYTE has announced a range of new 'EAGLE ICE' variants, which, as the naming suggests, presents the iconic design in stylish white.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

White-colored PC components, from cases to fans and everything in between, have grown steadily in popularity in recent years - and even though these aren't the first white GPUs from GIGABYTE, they still present a very different and more modern look for the EAGLE line-up.

As for the models, GIGABYTE now has EAGLE ICE product pages live covering the GeForce RTX 4060, GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, and the new GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER and GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER GPUs.

These are OC options, too, offering out-of-the-box overclocked specs. The only real difference is the new all-white shroud and ice-blue lighting profile for the GIGABYTE logo and LED strip. Maintaining the black fans with striped fins was a great choice as it adds a nice dose of contrast from the white to raise the overall GPU's aesthetics.

It'll be interesting to see if GIGABYTE extends the new EAGLE ICE aesthetic to non-OC models in the future. An interesting choice would be to have the non-OC models stay grey and OC models launch in White - however, not everyone is as all-in on white-colored GPUs as some.

Check out the product pages for the new range below.

3

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER EAGLE Ti OC ICE 16 GB (GV-N407TSEAGLEOC ICE-16GD)

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER EAGLE OC ICE 16 GB (GV-N407SEAGLEOC ICE-12GD)

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4060 EAGLE Ti OC ICE 8 GB (GV-N406TEAGLEOC ICE-8GD)

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4060 EAGLE OC ICE 8 GB (GV-N4060EAGLEOC ICE-8GD)

There's no official word on pricing, but with specs and the hardware configurations not changing, it's expected that these will be priced the same as current EAGLE models.