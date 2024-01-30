NVIDIA moves up GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER reviews to January 31, gives reviewers another 24 hours

NVIDIA delays the review embargo of its new GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER graphics card from January 30 to January 31, as some reviewers only JUST got their card.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER graphics card reviews were meant to go live today, but they aren't... NVIDIA has moved up the NDA until tomorrow, January 31.

The company originally announced its new GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER alongside the new GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER and GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER graphics cards back at CES 2024 in early January, with a review embargo on the RTX 4080 SUPER for January 30.

The reason for NVIDIA pushing the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER graphics card review NDA to January 31 is that some reviewers didn't get their samples on time, which makes sense. I reviewed graphics cards for TweakTown for 10+ years before the new GPU God in Kosta took over, so I know this has happened first hand before. It's not new, and it gives those reviewers who got their cards late time to catch up and those who have the RTX 4080 SUPER more time to complete their testing.

Especially after putting in so much time -- it's a huge, huge job, trust me -- with reviews on the RTX 4070 SUPER and RTX 4070 Ti SUPER chewing up, I'm sure 100s of hours of testing, benchmarking, experimenting, playing games, taking photos or video, and then eventually writing (or shooting) the review. It's a lot of work, so getting these reviews out in time would've been hard -- and that's just for the GeForce RTX 40 SUPER Founders Edition cards, let alone custom AIB models -- and now there's an additional 24 hours at their disposal.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER graphics card will be launching at NVIDIA's recommended price of $899, with custom models set to cost more than that, obviously.