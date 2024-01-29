Zoom is coming to the Vision Pro because there's no escape from work

Apple's Vision Pro will debut on February 2 and there will be a new Zoom app ready to go when the big day arrives, including Persona support.

Apple's Vision Pro is currently available for preorder and it will finally go on sale on February 2 after initially being unveiled in June of 2023. Expectations are high and while the headset will come with some apps preinstalled, it's the App Store and its apps that will likely make or break the Spatial Computing experience that Apple is trying to create. We now know that there will be one big-name app ready to go, and it could be huge for those who work from home.

That app is of course Zoom, the app that came to prominence in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic when people were experiencing lockdowns around the world. Now, the company has announced that it will launch a Vision Pro app in the visionOS App Store when the headset goes on sale next month.

Zoom's announcement says that Vision Pro users can expect a native experience for meetings that will include "exceptional" audio and video quality. As part of that there will be support for Apple's Persona feature, allowing people's real-life movements and expressions to be represented by a recreation of themselves i calls. Zoom also says that the app will offer an experience that can be scaled to fit the space in which people are at the time, making it appear like they're in the same room as the other people on the call.

The overall experience will include 3D object sharing as well as the Zoom Team Chat feature. Vision Pro users will be able to share information via the chat interface while real-world pinning will allow users to pin up to five meeting participants anywhere in their physical space. They'll also be able to remove the background of pinned participants to make everything feel even more lifelike.

The Zoom app will be free to download of course, and it will likely be just the beginning for Vision Pro in the workplace.

Actually buying a Vision Pro will be a costly experience, however. The base model comes with 256GB of storage and retails for $3,499 while there are 512GB and 1TB options available for people who need extra storage space. Apple also sells a range of accessories including additional batteries, a travel case to keep the headset safe when on the move, and even a holster to hold the Vision Pro's battery during use. Prices are high however, with the first-party battery and travel case both costing a whopping $199 each.