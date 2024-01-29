Apple's M3 MacBook Airs could arrive before April and one is already in production

If you're in the market for a new Apple laptop it might be worth holding off on a purchase with new M3 MacBook Air models now on the horizon.

Apple's MacBook Air notebooks are among the world's most popular computers and that's why it's a huge deal whenever a new model is released. To that point, we now expect there to be as many as two new MacBook Airs announced soon, and at least one of those is already in production in Apple's supply chain.

We've been hearing rumors of new 13- and 15-inch MacBook Airs for a little while at this point and Apple's MacBook Air currently comes in those two configurations, so refreshed models make plenty of sense here.

The latest report surrounding the MacBook Air comes via Bloomberg's Mark Gurman writing in the weekly Power On newsletter. Gurman normally has a good handle on what's going on inside Apple's supply chain and its future hardware plans. And while we can't confirm anything until Apple announces it, the stars are starting to align somewhat. Those stars suggest that Apple is already producing the new 13-inch MacBook Air but we also expect the 15-inch model to join the mix as well.

As for what the new MacBook Airs will have in order to make them an upgrade over the previous models, the main change is likely to be an upgraded M3 chip. The M3 is the latest version of Apple's chips and it already sells inside some of Apple's other Macs including the 24-inch iMac and the 14-inch MacBook Pro. Beyond the upgraded chip, it isn't yet clear whether there will be any other specification changes. No new industrial design changes are expected to debut, however.