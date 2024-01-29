Apple's 2024 MLS Season Pass kicks off February 21 from $12.99 per month

The Apple TV MLS Season Pass kicks off on February 21 with soccer fans able to pay $12,99 per month or $99 per year to watch all the games.

If you're a Major League Soccer fan you now have a new season to look forward to with the 2024 Major League Soccer kicking off on February 29. Those who want to watch the games can do so thanks to Apple's Major League Soccer Season Pass, a subscription that covers more than 100 countries and regions and includes coverage of the Leagues Cup, MLS All-Store game, and the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs games as well as the 2024 season itself.

Apple confirmed that it is ready to get started on the second of its ten-year contract with the MLS and will launch a first-of-its-kind whip-around show for Spanish-speaking viewers. This is in addition to the existing shows and coverage that proved popular during the 2023 season.

"The first year of our partnership with Major League Soccer exceeded expectations and brought MLS to more fans than ever before," said Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Services. "We look forward to building upon that momentum, celebrating Messi's first full season with the league, and delivering MLS fans the best experience possible."

Part of Apple's MLS deal includes heavy Lionel Messi coverage at Inter Miami and MLS Season Pass will show four of the team's preseason friendlies including two against Saudi opposition, one against Hong Kong Team, and another against Messi's childhood club, Newell's Old Boys.

Monday, January 29, at 1 p.m. ET at Al Hilal SFC

Thursday, February 1, at 1 p.m. ET at Al-Nassr FC

Sunday, February 4, at 3 a.m. ET at Hong Kong Team

Thursday, February 15, at 7:30 p.m. ET vs. Newell's Old Boys

The 29th MLS season will begin with Inter Miami hosting Real Salt Lake in a match on February 21 while games will move from there. Apple also confirmed the following Matchday 1 games will be available on MLS Season Pass.

4:30 p.m. ET Saturday, February 24 - LAFC vs. Seattle Sounders FC

7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, February 24 - D.C. United vs. New England Revolution

7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, February 24 - Orlando City SC vs. CF Montréal

2:30 p.m. ET Sunday, February 25 - FC Cincinnati vs. Toronto FC

The new MLS season can be watched on a variety of devices via the Apple TV app including Apple's iPhones, Macs, iPads, and Apple TV streaming devices. The app is also available on game consoles and streaming sticks not to mention a number of smart televisions, too. Apple also noted that fans in the United States and Canada will be able to choose their home team's radio broadcast for match audio where it's available, and Multiview will be available on Apple TV 4K devices and iPads - a feature that allows up to four games to be watched at the same time.

Apple's MLS Season Pass costs $12.99 per month for Apple TV subscribers and $14.99 per month for everyone else while it's cheaper to pay annually.