Apple launches new Vision Pro video showcasing the magic of the mixed reality headset

Apple has shared a new video showcasing all of the next-generation capabilities of its Vision Pro mixed reality headset scheduled to launch this week.

Apple has shared a new video showcasing its highly anticipated Vision Pro headset, which is scheduled to be launched in the United States on Friday, February 2.

The new video is latest promotional piece of material that Apple has released on the Vision Pro, and with pre-orders beginning earlier this month, and the response completely blowing all sale expectations out the water, Apple is gearing up for the full release of the mixed reality headset with a video that showcases all of its main features. The ad showcases people using the Vision Pro to interact with the visionOS operating system through eye movement and hand gestures, with a particular emphasis on the pinch technique.

The video also showcases the mixed reality capabilities of the headset with a dad using the Vision Pro in the kitchen and is still able to interact with his children in real-life by kicking back a soccer ball. There is also depictions of full virtual reality, with an individual sitting on a couch and watching the Napoleon, or Everything Everywhere All At Once on an airplane. Users will have the option of enlarging specific content for a more immersive experience.

