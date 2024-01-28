The Apple Pencil 3 could feature Find My support so you can more easily locate it

A future Apple Pencil could be about to add support for Apple's Find My network to make it easier than ever to locate that missing stylus.

Apple currently sells three different Apple Pencils and there could be another one joining the list in the future, but this one will have a big new feature that the other three can't boast if a new report turns out to be accurate.

That report claims that Apple is getting ready to launch a new Apple Pencil with support for the Find My network, potentially making it easier than ever to locate the stylus should it go missing. As anyone with an Apple Pencil will know, these thin and light accessories can easily fall between cushions or just about anywhere else that you could imagine a pen or pencil finding itself. When that happens, finding your expensive stylus can be difficult and that's where Find My support could come in handy.

Apple's Find My network allows people to locate anything from iPhones to AirPods in a variety of different ways. Some accessories simply display a rough location of the last time they were connected to an iPhone while others can make an audible sound on command. Other accessories like AirTags have ultra wideband technology built in so they can provide precise location data should that be required.

It isn't clear where the new Apple Pencil could fall here, but there is a suggestion that other new features could be in the works. 9to5Mac's report outing the Find My support also notes that an updated PencilKit API is on the way, potentially allowing new iPad drawing and writing features to become available to apps.

There is no indication of when any of this will launch, however, but the new API was spotted in the current iPadOS 17.4 beta which suggests it might not be all that far away from a release.

