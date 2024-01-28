Apple's fancy Spatial Videos could be playable on Meta Quest headsets soon

Apple's Vision Pro and iPhone 15 Pro can record Spatial Videos for playback on its AR/VR headset. Now it seems Meta Quests might get in on the action.

Apple's Vision Pro headset is capable of both recording and viewing so-called Spatial Videos, or videos that have effectively been recorded in 3D. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are also capable of capturing the Spatial Videos, but the Vision Pro is the only device that can play them back in all of their 3D glory. But that could be about to change.

That's according to a new report which suggests that Meta Quest headsets could be about to benefit from the same Spatial Video technology without any need for clunky workarounds.

9to5Mac reports that strings of code found in the Meta Quest app for iPhone suggest that some form of Spatial Video playback is on the work. The information was shared by the M1Astra account on X. They say that there are four strings in Meta's iPhone app that mention Spatial Video concluding:

Immerse yourself in your favourite memories by uploading videos on the Meta Quest app.

Enable spatial video in your camera settings. {link}

Upload spatial video

Spatial video ready

There are more examples that can be seen in the X post embedded above, too.

Spatial Video support is already available on Meta Quest headsets, although official support is not yet present which means that things aren't quite as kosher as they could be. That looks set to change sooner rather than later, however. With the Vision Pro set to go on sale on February 2, we can expect overall interest in creating and viewing Spatial Videos to increase significantly, a fact that is unlikely to have been lost on the folks at Meta.