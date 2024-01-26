TT Show Episode 19 - RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, Radeon RX 7600 XT, Apple Vision Pro, Meta AI, and more!

GPU launch season is in full effect. Jak and Kosta also take a closer look at the Apple Vision Pro, Meta's push into AI, Palworld, and much more!

The GPU launch train continues this week, bringing us NVIDIA's new 4K gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER and AMD's mainstream Radeon RX 7600 XT. Both of which feature 16GB of VRAM. Kosta and Jak discuss how they fit into the current GPU landscape.

It's not all GPU talk, as Jak and Kosta touch on Mark Zuckerberg and Meta's big AI push that will see them spend over $10 billion on NVIDIA GPUs. Then there's the Apple Vision Pro, which sold out and is currently on backorder. It's an impressive showing, but who exactly is this super-expensive headset for?

It's also a big week for gaming news, with the duo discussing the incredible success and controversy surrounding the 'Pokemon with Gunz' hit Palworld and the impressive new Indiana Jones game coming from Wolfenstein studio Machine Games.

And be sure to stick around to the end because Jak and Kosta also take a little detour into the world of haptic feedback audio and strange accessories with the arrival of the Feelbelt. This belt looks like Batman's toolbelt that vibrates according to audio frequencies.

