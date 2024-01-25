Xbox lays off 1,900 workers across Activision, Bethesda, and Xbox Game Studios teams

Microsoft is cutting 1,900 jobs from its Xbox gaming division just months after it closed the $68.7 billion merger with Activision-Blizzard.

Today, Xbox gaming CEO Phil Spencer informed employees that approximately 8.6% of them, or 1,900 workers, would be laid off.

Layoffs were expected as a result of the Xbox - Activision Blizzard King merger, but the current economic landscape has made companies extremely cost averse. Layoffs are happening everywhere in the tech sector, with the games industry having lost several thousands of jobs in 2024 alone.

"The leadership of Microsoft Gaming and Activision Blizzard is committed to aligning on a strategy and an execution plan with a sustainable cost structure that will support the whole of our growing business. Together, we've set priorities, identified areas of overlap, and ensured that we're all aligned on the best opportunities for growth," Spencer said in a memo.

"As part of this process, we have made the painful decision to reduce the size of our gaming workforce by approximately 1900 roles out of the 22,000 people on our team."

Check below for Phil Spencer's memo in full: