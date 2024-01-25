DLSS support coming to Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, TEKKEN 8, Suicide Squad, and more

Last week, the smash hit that is Palworld added DLSS support for its Early Access PC launch to boost performance for GeForce RTX owners, and considering the insane popularity of that game in the span of a few short days - it's worth reiterating this before diving into this week's list of game adding DLSS 2 or DLSS 3 support.

The headline title is Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, the latest mainline release in SEGA's Yakuza series and the follow-up to the brilliant Like a Dragon that mixed turn-based RPG combat with a sprawling epic story set in modern-day Japan. The follow-up is even bigger, with a big chunk taking place in Hawaii while ramping up the enjoyable and fantastic mechanics that made the original a hit. It launches on January 26, with DLSS 3 support.

Next up is Enshrouded, which is available now on PC with DLSS 2 Super Resolution. Described as a "co-op survival action RPG for up to 16 players," it's launching into Early Access, and with DLSS 3, performance frame rates are increased by "93% on average at 4K" with max settings. Check out the DLSS video for Enshrouded below.

Another game out this weekend is the highly anticipated fighter, TEKKEN 8, which pushes the visual fidelity of the franchise to new heights. It arrives January 26 with day one DLSS 2 support, so fighting fans can ensure they maintain a locked 60 FPS - which is crucial for the genre.

Last on the list for this week is Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the long-awaited Batman Arkham follow-up from Rocksteady that launches on February 2. This is a strange one because the pre-release word has been mixed and somewhat negative because the game is a co-op looter shooter with Live Service mechanics and microtransactions. Still, it's launching on PC with ray-traced reflections and NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution (with DLAA), so at least it will look good.

Check out the launch trailer.