MSI releases BIOS update for its GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER GPUs that boost performance by 5%

MSI issues an apology and statement relating to its new MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER Series, alongside BIOS updates that boost performance.

Our first GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER review, which you can read in full, covers the premium ROG Strix OC model from ASUS. Usually, the first reviews we publish for a GeForce RTX launch cover reference-spec cards that launch with prices that match the MSRP set by NVIDIA. And that was the plan, with our review of the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER Ventus 3X ready to drop.

MSI's GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER Series, image credit: MSI.

But, a day or so before the review was set to go live, we got word that it was underperforming by around 5%, so we postponed the review because it wouldn't make sense for it to include incorrect benchmark data and conclusions.

Today, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER launches, bringing 16GB of VRAM and a boost to 4K gaming performance for the same $799 MSRP; MSI has released a statement about the performance discrepancy alongside an apology and a way for all those who pick up an MSI branded GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER to update the card's BIOS to reclaim some performance.

MSI doesn't mention 5% or how much performance was lost, but it does extend the BIOS update to all MSI's GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER series to "elevate the overall performance of the graphics card to be in line with our expectations."

After a deep investigation, our R&D department discovered that our new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G VENTUS 3X graphics card does not deliver its full potential. MSI sincerely acknowledges and apologizes for any inconvenience. With a paramount focus on enhancing user experience, we are unwaveringly committed to ensuring optimal graphics card performance and overall satisfaction for our esteemed customers. To enjoy your new product at its maximum speed, we kindly invite you to update the new BIOS (95.03.45.40.F0) that is freshly fine-tuned by our team. This update will boost your graphics card performance, aiming to meet and exceed the expected benchmarks. Additionally, after a thorough examination, we also took this opportunity to upgrade other models within MSI's GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti SUPER series. We will introduce corresponding BIOS updates for these models and encourage users to apply the updates accordingly for the optimal experience.

The models in question are:

GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G VENTUS 3X

GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G VENTUS 3X OC

GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G GAMING X SLIM

GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G GAMING X SLIM WHITE

GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G VENTUS 2X OC

GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G VENTUS 2X WHITE OC

It's awesome to see MSI get ahead of this and provide an apology and solution right away - so if you've picked up an MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, head here to grab the latest BIOS for a little extra boost to performance. And with that, we'll re-test our MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER Ventus 3X and publish the review as soon as possible.